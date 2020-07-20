It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Christine (Hill) DiLoreto on July 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Enzo Diloreto, mother to Jennifer (James), Elizabeth, Meghan (Kurtis) and Michaela, Nan to Meara and Ava Mae. She was a loving sister to Gary, Joanne (Jay), James (Patricia). She was a favourite Auntie to many nieces and nephews (Matthew (Andrea), Alex, Deanna, Tessa, Isabella, Connor, Danielle and Lauren). She touched the hearts of many family and friends. She was small but mighty. We will always remember her tremendous strength perseverance, and courage. She was a fighter. We will miss her humour, quick wit, feisty attitude, love of animals and unconditional love. We are thankful for the years of memories and lessons learned from this beautiful soul. She will now join her parents Nancy and Arthur Hill for eternity. We want to extend great thanks to the medical team that provided her years of care and let them know how grateful we are for their time and efforts. There will be a celebration of life at a later date that is to be determined. "Small & Mighty" Small and mighty that's what you are You came at a call no matter how near or far You were a fighter through and through No one needed to stand up for you Time was too short, that's a fact But knowing you are at rest eases that It won't be the same without you around We will raise a glass for you all year round Zia, we love you and can never forget the feisty lady we have all met.



