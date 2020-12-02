It is with great sadness that the family of Hiromu James "Jim" Suenaga announce his passing on Monday November 23, 2020 at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife, Tsuneko (Terry) (nee Tsujimura) having shared 63 loving years together, and his children and families: Laura, Bernie, and James Dowling; Shawn, Nancy, Carli, Erin, and Michael Suenaga; Tracey, Art, Phoebe, and Will Cseresnyes. Predeceased by his brother Sam and sister Ruth Tanino; he is survived by his sister Mitsue Kawasaki and family. Jim was born in Fanny Bay, B.C. on February 12, 1928, the youngest of four children. His family, along with many other Japanese Canadians were displaced from their homes during WWII, sent to Hastings Park and then to internment camps, his family relocating to Minto Mines, B.C. He was one of only three students who completed and earned their high school diplomas by correspondence while living in Minto Mines. He continued his self-taught education in watchmaking and later on in diamond appraising. After the war, the family had to leave B.C. and they settled in Hamilton to be near his sister and her husband. He worked as a watchmaker at Harris Jewellers before opening his own store, James Jewellers, on James St. N in Hamilton, in August of 1949. He met his future wife at a party in Toronto and they married in 1957. He was certified a Master Watchmaker by the Ontario Watchmakers' Association on April 15, 1964. As his business grew, the store relocated a few times and finally ended up on John St. N. from 1964 -1992. Before the age of digital quartz timepieces, he was the official watch inspector for the CNR and the TH&B Railway, and also the OPP. Jim continued to repair watches and clocks in his home workshop until 1995. Outside of work (60+ hrs/wk), Jim was very active with the Canadian Japanese Culture Centre in Hamilton (on the Board of Directors, chaired the Fund-raising Committee for many years, and served as President). He and Terry were also involved in Kids for Kaga (Dundas) from 1974-present. He was an active Mason for many years (Master of Wardrope Lodge twice) and held a black belt in Judo. (This came in useful one day when he single handedly apprehended a group of thieves at his store.) Jim and Terry lived in their home in Dundas for 55 years until the end of 2019, when they moved to a very comfortable retirement home in Hamilton. An intimate family graveside service will be held on Saturday December 12, 2020 at White Chapel Cemetery, where Jim's ashes will be laid to rest. The family will hold a celebration of life when it is safe to do so. You are welcome to write a small note in the online guestbook at dbancaster.ca
If desired, donations may be made, in Jim's memory, to the Canadian Japanese Culture Centre (Hamilton).