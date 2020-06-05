With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Mother Honoria Alice Groves, most commonly known as Nora, at Tansley Woods LTC ON. Predeceased by her late husband Ernest Groves and stepdaughter Carolyn, survived by her children Christine Franks (Brian), Tina Scott, David Groves (Bonnie) and Stephen Groves (Kerri). Step children Keith Groves and Bill Groves. She will be dearly missed by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren who all sleep with her made with love blankets. Born April 26th, 1923 in Stockport, Cheshire, England, she emigrated to Canada with her mother in March 1948. Having

survived the war in Britain she had to learn hard lessons at an early age. Nora married Ernest Groves and moved to John St in Oakville in 1956. She went back to school in 1977 and attended Sheridan College for a secretarial refresher and then took on a job at Oakville Social Planning Council. In 1980 she found herself a perfect job as a correspondent for World Vision Canada Head office, where she stayed until she retired. Mom was always very active in her church. She became the pianist/organist for the Church of the Nazarene in 1965. She taught Sunday School, VBS and bible study as much as she could, right up until she came to reside at The Village of Tansley Woods, in March 2018. In 2001 she was honoured and named Senior of the Year for the Town of Oakville. Ellie Van Vliet, Halton Regional Police "Village Constable' said Nora goes about quietly helping others in the community, never drawing attention to herself and a super, super lady!

When the government proposed a program to keep seniors in their home (Aging at Home), a program that she fought for, Mom became one of the 1st recipients to receive it. Nora was a special guest speaker at the Canadian Coptic Centre in Mississauga. Of her many community roles, some of her highlights were that she was a rep for the Community Consultation Committee with the Halton Regional Police, she was a board member and secretary for the Co-op housing for the John Scott building in Oakville. She did weekly Radio readings of the Toronto Star for the blind, she was a Member of the Mayor's Committee for Senior Safety, and was involved in Community Activism with Town Council, participated in making Senior Safety Video's and much more. Nora was blessed with musical talent. Music has always been in her heart, a talent, and a joy of hers that not only poured out onto the keys of the piano, but also in her voice. If you have ever had any contact with Nora you will know

her talent for writing poetry and if you were lucky you have at least one of her booklets. Poetry was her way of expressing herself and helping others. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place at St Jude's Cemetary in Oakville. Donations would be appreciated, please send to Tansley Woods LTC for their music and physio departments.



WHEN I AM OLD, PLEASE REMEMBER..



If I become forgetful, please remember this –

I never forgot to love you! If I happen to overlook someone's birthday, remember how I rejoiced when each child was born,

And that I cared about all of you every day, all year.

If I become confused, bear in mind that I used to think clearly and I was dependable and competent.

If I drift into sadness and depression, don't forget my happy and productive days.

If I perhaps become difficult to

get along with, try to recall the kind and thoughtful things I always tried to do.

If I become feeble and helpless, think back to when I was active and strong, because I once was young and energetic, and years ago, when you were small and helpless, I willingly did things for you.

Should I become unable to care for myself, remember how I liked to be clean and tidy.

If my speech should become repetitious and boring, please be patient and kind and try to understand.

No one wants to become useless or dependent on the assistance of others!

Neither does anyone enjoy having to be reminded of everything, or to constantly be told they had forgotten something – again!

We all want to stay healthy in mind and body, and be vitally alive and independent.

So, when I am old – please remember – I want to remember – and I never forgot to love you!



- Honoria A. Groves

