Howard Charles Pitre
(January 6, 1962 - June 2, 2020) It is with profound sadness that the family of Howard Pitre announce his sudden passing, on June 2, 2020 in his 59th year. Howard was born on January 6, 1962 in Brantford, Ontario and was the cherished son of Marilyn and Tom Douglas. He is predeceased by his father, Leo Pitre. Beloved father to his son, Josh (Nicole) and an adored grandfather to two granddaughters, Kayla and Destiny. Howard was dearly loved and will forever be remembered by his siblings, Bernie (Odie), Chris, Joe, Michele, Heather and Greg. Howard will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank friends and loved ones for their thoughtful messages and for sharing your memories of Howard with us. Due to the current healthcare situation, a private celebration of life will take place.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
