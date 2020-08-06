With great sadness, we announce the passing of Howard Douglas Brown on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria Elvira (Mingle) and loving father to Doug (Cindy Boston) and Jenny (David Landry). Grandfather to Jennifer Brown and Madelaine Landry. Great grandfather to Remy and Matisse. Howard was born on November 13, 1934. He received his law degree from the Osgoode Law School in 1960, was a lifetime member of The Law Society of Upper Canada and lifetime member of The National Academy of Arbitrators. Howard's arbitration office was located on Lakeshore Drive in Oakville, Ontario. Howard was an avid reader who loved tennis, skiing, golfing and watching sports. He was a very talented jazz pianist who enjoyed entertaining his family and friends at social gatherings. He loved his family dearly and was known for his infectious smile and his kind, generous and compassionate spirit. Howard loved spending time with his family in Bristol Harbor N.Y. where he had a second home for over 40 years. Howard was preceded in death by his father Charles, his mother Douglas and brothers Harold and Allan. To honour Howards wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.



