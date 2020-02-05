|
|
On Tuesday, February 4, 2020 Howard passed away peacefully at Emmanuel House in his 96th year. He was a trooper to the end, bravely fighting cancer since May 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife Pat, and his sister Dorothy. Cherished father of Michelle, loving uncle to Pat (Dennis), Cheri (Greg), Julie (Rod) and Jim (Lauretta). Great uncle to Cindy, Erin, Adam, Kate, John and Eric. He was healthy and living well, enjoying his many friends and the Sunday morning Jimmy Simpson breakfast club right up until his sickness slowed him down. He was a long-time member of the Hamilton Probus Club and was well-known in the Westdale community. He greatly missed talking to the Scotia Bank and Shoppers Drug Mart ladies once he was unable to get around. Howard was a WWII Veteran. He was commissioned to the HMCS Nene which was one of the many ships escorting convoys on the Murmansk Run. Visitation will be held at the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME, 615 Main Street East (east of Sanford Ave.), Hamilton, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Funeral Service will follow in the MARLATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL on at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. Private interment will be held at Grove Cemetery, Dundas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Emmanuel House Hospice, 90 Stinson St, Hamilton, ON L8N 1S2. www.marlattfhhamilton.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020