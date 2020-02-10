|
Passed away peacefully in his 87th. year on February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Norma (McKnight) for 62 years. Loving dad of Russ (Susan), Ron (Luisa), Connie (Joe), and Debbie (Rob). Loving grandad of Michael, Karen, Kevin, Ray, Ashley, Stefanie, Anthony, Tucker, Abbey, Shelby and nine great-grandchildren. Brother of Donna, and the late Grant (Barb). Son of the late Roy and Una (Awde). Brother-in-law of Russell (Sally), late Bob (June), late Janet (late Ron) Butchart, late Don (Fran), and Joyce (Cliff) Shank. Howard was a ringmaster at several livestock auctions. He found great pleasure in playing hoss or cribbage, fishing and trying his luck at the casino. The family will honour his life with visitation at the Hyde & Mott Chapel, R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main Street South, Hagersville on Tuesday from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. where funeral service will be held on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Hagersville Cemetery. Donations in honour of Howard to Chalmers Stone Church, Palliative Care Unit at the NGH or the would be appreciated. The family extends a sincere thank you for the superior care given by the Juravinski Cancer Centre, Norfolk General Hospital and Palliative Care Unit. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020