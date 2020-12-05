1/1
Howard MCCULLOUGH
1944-2020 November 30, 2020 Howie leaves behind 2 beautiful daughters Jennifer and Kirsten, brother Geoff, sister-in-law Sandra and their beautiful brood in Winnipeg and my wonderful mother-in-law Nell. Sorry to be leaving Lynn, my best friend, soulmate and love. To the front line workers at Juravinski, The Hamilton General and St. Peter's Hospital, you were my angels. Your kindness, compassion and care helped me through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum or your favourite charity.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 5, 2020.
