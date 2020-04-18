|
July 25, 1951 - April 11, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Howard Richarz on April 11 at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby in his 69th year. Devoted husband of Diane for 45 years. Proud father of Chris (Katherine) of Vancouver and Greg (Shaiara) of Toronto, who are his greatest legacy. Dear brother of George (Henrietta), Douglas, and Harry (Kim) Richarz. Predeceased by his father Charles, mother Loreen (Crouse) and brother Gord Richarz. (Barb). Loved brother-in-law of David and Suzanne Dykeman. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends. Prior to his retirement in 2006, Howard was an employee of Stelco for 36 years. The family wants to give special thanks to the staff of the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Grimsby and the St. Catharines General Hospital for their compassion and care in his final days. To all the nurses from Saint Elizabeth Health care of Niagara, and CCAC for their excellent service and care both in their clinics in Vineland and Welland and in our home for the last six years. A very special thank you to our family doctor; Doctor Aidan Jeffery and the Lincoln Medical Centre team. For those who wish, donations in memory of Howard to the Heart, Stroke and Lung Associations of Canada or to the would be appreciated by the family. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Burlington. According to Howard's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current circumstances of Covid-19, there will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Until we can all be together, family and friends are invited to send condolences, memories and photos on the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca God saw the road was getting rough And the hills were hard to climb, So he closed your weary eyelids And whispered "Peace be thine"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020