Howard William McLean
It is with great regret to inform the sudden passing of Howard William McLean. Howard was born November 17, 1940 and passed from complications during surgery on August 30, 2020. He is survived by his two sons Andrew and Phillip (Carla), and grand daughters Katrina Sandra and Kaitlyn Madison. Howard had three lives. His wife Sandra whom he was married to and built a beautiful home with for over 40 years until she was tragically taken in 2010, his neighbors and his family at The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. He considered all of you his family. A funeral is scheduled on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum. In his honor the family is asking for donations be made to the museum instead of flowers as the Museum was his passion, family and second home.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 12, 2020.
