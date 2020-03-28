Home

DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Howard passed away on March 25, 2020 after suffering many years of illnesses. He was a true fighter and overcame many setbacks during his lifetime. Peacefully he went to be with the Lord at the Park Avenue Manor in Burlington, just steps away from his beloved home. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. A visitation will be on Sunday March 29, 2020 from 2:00PM- 5:00PM and a funeral service will be held on March 31, 2020 at noon at DODSWORTH AND BROWN FUNERAL HOME (2241 New Street in Burlington).
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020
