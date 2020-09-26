After a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease we are very sad to announce the passing of Hugh Alexander Gordon on September 24, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Loretta, his daughter Sandra and grandson Alex; his son Jeff; brother Paul (Judy), brother-in-law Robert (Mary); sisters-in-law Enrica Violin (Reno -predeceased) & Gloria Violin (John -predeceased). Hugh was a Chartered Accountant in Hamilton for many years and was actively involved in both the Rotary Club and Santa Claus Parade Committee. There will be no visitation as per Hugh's wishes and cremation has taken place. If you are so inclined the family would appreciate donations to either the Parkinson's Foundation or the Juravinski Hospital.