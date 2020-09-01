1/1
Hugh Alexander McRae
July 8, 1932 - August 5, 2020 Passed away in hospital in his 89th year. Survived by his beloved wife Kelsey, sister Ruth Thomson (Bob), and brother Bruce (Lynda); many nieces and nephews and their children. Hugh was predeceased by parents Hugh and Irma McRae (nee Dalgleish), and his sister Annie Stirling. Hugh had a life-long passion for baseball, hockey and jazz. Whether attending a Jay's game or an Ella Fitzgerald concert, Hugh's full-throated enthusiasm was unsurpassed. He played old timer's hockey into his eighties. A dedicated reader of newspapers, Hugh kept abreast of news and politics. He shared a love of books, and of traveling with Kelsey, and together they traveled through literature and through Canada. To his family and friends he was one-of-a-kind; dedicated, honest, devout, funny, empathetic and kind. A 44 year-long friend of Bill Wilson, Hugh will be greatly missed. Gathering for remembrance to be held on Sunday, September 13th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at 80 Jones Street Hamilton. Gathering will be held entirely outdoors and follow the current regulations of the Ontario Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. For further details and information contact Ed Alexander at edsells@cogeco.ca . Eternal rest grant unto him, O LORD, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 1, 2020.
