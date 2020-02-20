|
Hughie was born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, November 11, 1939 of Irish parents, Jessie and Leo O'Donnell. The family moved to Hamilton when Hughie was eight years old. He worked part-time as a car mechanic at Bruce's neighbourhood garage until he graduated Delta High in 1957, at which time he joined Dofasco. In the Tin Mill he eventually worked his way to became supervisor of the E-line. Following 15 years there, he joined Otis Elevator in London, Ontario where he met the love of his life, Joyce Willsher, nee Turick. Hughie brought Joyce and her sons to Hamilton where they then married and have built a lasting relationship of 47 years. For 25 years (after moving to Hamilton), he worked as Trucker/Trucking Supervisor with Canadian General Tower out of Cambridge. His retirement dinner was well attended as was his Dofasco Retirement (dinner). Beloved father of William Willsher (Wendy), Russell Willsher (Sophie Paris), John O'Donnell (Lina), Danny O'Donnell, Jim O'Donnell (Theresa). Grandfather to Leslie Stamenkovic (nee Willsher) and husband Martell, Alexandra (Allie) Willsher, Alex K. Yardley Willsher, Jessica and Samantha O'Donnell, Ali and Spencer O'Donnell. Great-grandfather (GG) to Martell Jr. (MJ). He is survived by brother Harry and sister Patsy, nephew Shawn O'Donnell (Jennifer). Hughie has left a legacy of love bestowed upon all who knew him. Family times were important for Hugh, especially when ALL the gathered together. Known to some as "Huggie Bear", always ready to listen and be the Good Samaritan. Hughie loved his guy time playing cards on Friday nights, Dad's fishing trips with his boys, golf tournaments and snowmobiling with the gang up north. Recently Hughie loved to hang out with his East End buds at the Get Together for some friendly chat and a beer or two. He was an all round "good ole boy", honest and loyal. Special thanks to Dr. Gerry Cox and Maryanne Rizzo of the Firestone Lung clinic, and Laurie of the thrombosis team for their thorough and compassionate diagnostic testings in an endeavour to assess Hughie's illness. Unfortunately, due to an underlying medical condition, he was unable to be treated for the lung cancer. Also, special thanks to the Juravinski palliative Care team, Dr. Christian Kraeker, Dr. General and all nurses, especially Michelle and Jillian. Collectively, the entire staff went beyond expectations with heartfelt kindness. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12 noon until time of Service of Remembrance at 1 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions to the of Hamilton SPCA would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020