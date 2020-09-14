At home on Friday, September 11,2020 at the age of 94 years, she passed away leaving her four children: May Wong (Late Ken), Harry Chung (Janet Hui-Zhen), Mildred Chung and Evangeline Eng (Sai Kiu). Cherished grandmother of Kevin, Marissa, Ryan, Harrison and Jennifer. Loving Aunt of Ben Tan. Hum Yee Foon emigrated from China in 1950. In the 1960's she and her late husband Woy Yee ran "Chung Laundry" on King Street. Her proudest moments were watching her children Graduated from College/University and Married, looked after her Grand kids, long for over 20 years and brought her nephew (Ben) out of China in 1980 on bequest of her father in China. Highly proud to watch her son (Harry) carve a career as an Aerospace Electrical Engineer for 29 years, and a graduate in the Legal Profession "Postponed his Law Practice (P1) Licence Exam with the Law Society of Ontario/Upper Canada" for legal practice/services at a later date, she would have been proud. Most proudest moment in her life was longing to have a grandson "Harrison" to carry on the "Chung Family name, Legacy and future after four generations in Canada on bequest of her late husband, and his forefathers in Canada", above all she was very content, tidied up her duties as a proud mother and grandmother before she peacefully passed away. My sister Mildred , Wife Janet our son Harrison would like to thank the four Personal Support Workers, three nannies and various other caregiver friends, and "Mother In Law" who had taken care of our mother (grandma) during the course of 14 years, and a "VERY SPECIAL THANK YOU" to "LEM LEM ABRAHAM" I would say a FIRST CLASS PSW/Great Caregiver who was persistence, never gave up and stayed the course in making sure our mother was provided the proper care from the beginning for 14 years straight till her very end. And a SPECIAL THANK YOU to my wife Janet and our son Harrison, for putting up with me on my 14 year mission on advocating and making sure our mother(grandma) was taken care-of to the end, I owe my wife and son some quality time and attention. Visitation at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ROBINSON CHAPEL, King Street East at Wellington on Tuesday, September 15th from 10 a.m. - 12 noon. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 12 noon. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Due to COVID procedures mandated by the government, masks and social distancing are required for visitation and service. {22 visitors at funeral home (10 in Visitor Room/12 in Chapel), and 50 guests at cemetery service}. www.dbrobinson.com