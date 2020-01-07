|
|
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 56. Loving partner of Nicolette Ramsay. Cherished father of Kylie and his loyal canine companion Jack. Ian will be fondly remembered by his sisters Michelle (Cary) and Denise (Guido) as well as many extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block North of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com