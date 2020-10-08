1/1
Ian BAILLIE
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ian in his home on Monday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 63. Ian leaves behind his daughter Michelle (Gerry), his grandchildren Glenn and Siobhain, his brother George (Lyn) Baillie and sister Catherine (Terry) McGurk. Ian will be reunited in heaven with his parents Peter and Jeannie. Ian will be missed by his many nieces and nephews, affectionately remembered by Holly, Shaun and Caliegh. Ian was the life of the party and will be remembered for his sense of humour. He loved being a Santa helper and was a big kid at heart. A special thanks to the staff at Indwell for improving the quality of Ian's life. Cremation will take place at Bayview Cemetery & Mausoleum. Donations in memory of Ian can be made to at Indwell.ca.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 8, 2020.
