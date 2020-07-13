Unexpectedly on Friday, July 10, 2020 Ian entered into the presence of his Lord at the age of 67 years. Beloved husband of Elaine. Dear father of David and mentor to Adam (Dora) Wilson and Mark Wilson. Dear Poppa of Noah, Everly, and Erin. Loved son of Joyce and the late David Bristo. Dear brother of Brian (Judy) Bristo and Mark (Sue) Bristo. Uncle Ian will also be missed by Bethany and Jacob Bristo. Ian was President and owner of Bristol Sales for over 40 years. Friends may visit with the family at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill N. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Please register for your visiting time using the SignUp app on the website obituary or by calling 905-689-4852. A private family Interment Service will take place at Woodland Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined due to allergies, instead donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com