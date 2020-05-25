Ian Donald Watt passed away at home in Guelph on Wednesday, May 21, 2020. Loving husband to the late Sue Watt, father of daughters Jennifer (Steve) Watt and Alissa Watt, brother to Linda Watt, Janet (Bob) Bryant, and Donna Jordan, and predeceased by parents Noreen and Donald Watt, son-in-law to Carol and George Simons and brother-in-law to Dale and Charles Forder and survived by many nieces and nephews. Longtime best friend to Jenn George. Some will remember Ian for his sense of humour, epic storytelling, large English gardens, love of wildlife, eye for photography, and bottomless pot of coffee. Jennifer and Alissa will remember his love and unwavering support, his endearing stubbornness and teaching them to canoe "the right way." Although in recent years he wasn't always able to connect with old friends, he spoke of them frequently and with affection. Now that he's gone we can reveal his closely guarded lifelong secret: he wasn't actually a grump, but someone who cared deeply about those close to him and the animals he encountered during his 68 years on this earth. The family will be holding a private service in the days to come. If so desired, memorial donations to BECO (Bird Ecology and Conservation Ontario), or to a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 25, 2020.