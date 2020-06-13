Ian passed away peacefully at home with his wife Margaret & son Ian by his side after a long illness which he fought bravely & with dignity. Cremation has already taken place & a celebration of life will be held at a later date when his family & friends can once again be together to remember this wonderful husband of 55 years, Father to Ian & Pops to Braden & Alexa. Ian will be remembered by family & friends in Scotland & Australia, his best friends Norrie & Margaret Oliver & all his friends & golfing buddies at the Ford Motor Co & Burlington Rangers Football Club. Special thanks to Dr Park & the Palliative Care Team, Dr Kang & the Oncology team at Joseph Brant & Dr Kouroukis & staff at Juravinski. Till we meet again, Gu bràth nam chridhe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store