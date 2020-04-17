Home

It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Ian's sudden passing on Friday, April 10, 2020. Dear husband of Anita (nee Driedger), for 38 years. He will be greatly missed by his mother Marie, and his siblings Mark (Rose), Albert (Debbie), Rebecca (Fernando) Melo, and Harold (Carry-Anne). Brother-in-law to Eleanor (Gary) Warkentin, Louise Langeman, and Linda (Jim) Dyck. Predeceased by his father Harold. He will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. We wish to thank all the medical team, especially Dr. Freitag, Dr. Primrose, and his nurse Margaret, at Hamilton General Hospital for their amazing and compassionate care. Cremation and a small graveside service has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in Ian's memory may be made to Ronald McDonald House or the Nature Conservancy of Canada.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020
