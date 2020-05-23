Ian John MASON
YRP Detective Constable #819
January 9, 1968 – March 20, 2020

Ian Mason (Holland Landing) will be greatly missed by his wife Michelle (nee Vilkas), sons Kaelan and his wife Shannon, and Duncan. He is survived by his mother Peggy, brothers Nick and his wife Lisa and Gary and his wife Christine, pre-deceased by his father, Tony. Ian will be missed by his nephews and nieces Stephen, Spencer, Nicole, Jacob, Zachary and Grace, many friends and his best pal Andre Boteju. His memory will be treasured by his Blue Family at York Regional Police, where he served for 29 years.

Due to the currently situation, the previously scheduled service date of June 6, 2020 has been postponed.
The REVISED DATE for Celebration of Life Date will be :
September 19, 2020
Visitation from 11am – 2pm, followed by a Celebration Service at 2pm in the chapel.
Taylor Funeral Home
524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, ON, L3Y 2P3
In lieu of flowers … Memorial donations in Ian's name can be made to the Margaret Bahen Hospice.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
