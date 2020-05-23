YRP Detective Constable #819

January 9, 1968 – March 20, 2020



Ian Mason (Holland Landing) will be greatly missed by his wife Michelle (nee Vilkas), sons Kaelan and his wife Shannon, and Duncan. He is survived by his mother Peggy, brothers Nick and his wife Lisa and Gary and his wife Christine, pre-deceased by his father, Tony. Ian will be missed by his nephews and nieces Stephen, Spencer, Nicole, Jacob, Zachary and Grace, many friends and his best pal Andre Boteju. His memory will be treasured by his Blue Family at York Regional Police, where he served for 29 years.



Due to the currently situation, the previously scheduled service date of June 6, 2020 has been postponed.

The REVISED DATE for Celebration of Life Date will be :

September 19, 2020

Visitation from 11am – 2pm, followed by a Celebration Service at 2pm in the chapel.

Taylor Funeral Home

524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, ON, L3Y 2P3

In lieu of flowers … Memorial donations in Ian's name can be made to the Margaret Bahen Hospice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store