It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Ian on July 31, 2020 at the age of 37. He will be deeply missed by his parents, Gerald and Eileen (nee Rennie), brother Adrien, as well as extended family and friends. A Memorial Gathering will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of the QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask, and are to remain in their cards until their allotted time. For those who wish, donations in memory of Ian to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com