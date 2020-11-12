1/1
Ian Stuart deLieveseley
1930 - 2020 Ian was born in Hastings, Sussex, England, on July 17, 1930. He was the last survivor of a family of seven children. He passed away at Hamilton General Hospital on November 9, 2020. After a tumultuous childhood, which included the Great Depression and World War II, he emigrated to Canada on his 18th birthday in 1948. He became a Canadian citizen and remained a proud Canadian until his passing at age 90, while remaining extremely proud of his British heritage. He married Irene Scott in 1952; they spent 68 happy years in the Hamilton area. He loved to be referred to as "precious father", and was the proud dad of Graeme deLieveseley (Carol Gideon) and Alison Farrell. He was a doting grandfather to Diana Rasmussen (Dana), James Rasmussen (Emily), Aislinn Farrell, and William deLieveseley, and was a loving step-grandfather to Stephen Ingram (Leah). Ian was a tool maker and took early retirement from Westinghouse after more than 35 years of service. He was the ultimate handyman and an avid chess player. He loved his family, his home, his garden, and the great outdoors, and he could fix or make anything. He will be missed sadly by family in Canada and abroad. The family is grateful for the care he received in his final days, particularly from Dr. Ivan Shcherbatykh, Mathilda, and Mui. Cremation has taken place, and there will be a memorial in the future. "From too much love of living, from hope and fear set free, we offer brief thanksgiving to whatever gods there be, that no man lives forever... and even the longest river flows somewhere out to sea." Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
