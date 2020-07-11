The family of Ian William York Grant are saddened by his passing on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 89 yrs old. He suffered the last few years with Alzheimer's and succumbed to this disease. Ian is well known in the soccer community, particularly for his efforts in organizing and coaching women's soccer in Burlington . He is survived by his longtime partner Debbie Patterson, his children Kevin Grant (Lynne), Carole Burnham (Don) and Laurie Soder (Rick); his six grandchildren, Paul and Brian Grant (Amy), Scott (Kim) and Katie (Jarin) Burnham, Kristie (Cameron) and Austin (Michelle) Soder and his great-grandchildren Mia and Joelle Grant. The family wish to thank the Long Term Care staff at Billings Court Manor for all their work and support in making Ian as comfortable as possible these last few years. Due to Covid, and Ian's wishes, there will be no ceremony. He asks that you hold dear your memories of the "good old times" with him. Donations, in his honor, can be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Ian Grant ....the man ....the myth.....the legend