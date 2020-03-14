|
Passed away at Innisfree House early on the morning of her 73rd birthday on March 10, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Sadly missed by her daughter Heidi Smith, Heidi's husband Paul, her grandchildren Cameron, Jacob and Lucas and her brother Ocsi. Fondly remembered by her best friend Magdi. Ibi is predeceased by her husband Mike Pap (2016). A special thank you to the staff and volunteers at Innisfree House for the amazing care they provided. As per Ibi's request, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020