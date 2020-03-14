Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ibi PAP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ibi PAP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ibi PAP Obituary
Passed away at Innisfree House early on the morning of her 73rd birthday on March 10, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Sadly missed by her daughter Heidi Smith, Heidi's husband Paul, her grandchildren Cameron, Jacob and Lucas and her brother Ocsi. Fondly remembered by her best friend Magdi. Ibi is predeceased by her husband Mike Pap (2016). A special thank you to the staff and volunteers at Innisfree House for the amazing care they provided. As per Ibi's request, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ibi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -