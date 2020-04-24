|
Passed away quietly at Anson Place, Hagersville, due to covid-19 at the age of 86. Reunited with her beloved husband Eugene. Loving mother of Mike Monti (Sharon), Chris Steer (Bev), Tracey Savelli, Mark Monti (Susan), Barry Steer, Gregg Monti (Martha), Ryan Monti. Nana to 15 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Also survived by her brother Fred (Moira), London, England. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. A special thank you to all the Frontline staff that put their own well-being in jeopardy to care for our loved ones. To the angel that sat by our mother's side and held her hand, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 24, 2020