Ida Olive Hamilton
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ida Olive Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Olive was born in Saint John, New Brunswick on October 16, 1916. She was 104 years old. Predeceased by husbands Arthur Burchill, and Frank Hamilton, brother Gordon, sisters Dorothy and Pearl, son Douglas, daughter Colleen, grandson Gary and granddaughter Leanne. She is survived by five children, Barbara, Beverley, Daryl (Lynda), Marilyn (Frank), Janice (Charlie). She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She lived a long and happy life being cared for by family. We will always remember her with love and try to view her passing as a well earned rest. Right up until the end of her long life, she retained her excellent sense of humour and her ability to silence her children with just one look. Cremation has taken place. A private service for the family will take place at a later time.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn - LONDON
2001 Dundas Street E.
London, ON N5V 1P6
519-451-2410
