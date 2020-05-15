It is with immense sadness that the family of Ida Spadafora announces her passing on May 12, 2020 at the age of 90. She was the devoted wife of the late Eugenio Spadafora (1995) for 45 years. A loving mother and mother-in-law to Mario (Rose), Rosamaria, and Franco (Gilda). Beloved grandmother of Lisa, Gina and Daniella. Cherished nonna to Briana whom she helped raise for almost 16 years. Ida was a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness, laughter and love. The memories they made together will last forever. Ida will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends both here and in Donnici, Cosenza, Italy. We would like to thank the staff on E3 at Juravinski Hospital for their compassionate care. A private celebration of Ida's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 15, 2020.