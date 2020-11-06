Peacefully passed away surrounded by the love of family on October 26, 2020 at the age of 88 years young. At the time, she was living at the Cedarwood Village LTC home in Simcoe. Beloved wife of the late Hertog "Peter" Verburg. Loving mother to Jim (Linda), Mary Thorburn, Carolyn Shea, Tracy Verburg, and the late William (Lois Earl). Oma to Nick, Ian, Chelsie, Kyle, and Bristol and great grandmother to Alexis and Griffin. Dear sister to Lydia and the late Otto. She will be dearly missed by all her extended family and friends. Ida Came to Canada at the age of 15. She had a love for animals and enjoyed working on the family farm. In her working years, she was a devoted School bus driver and then proudly drove for Darts Transit for many years. She was extremely proud that she held an active drivers license into her mid 80's. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com