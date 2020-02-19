|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the Patriarch of our family. Peacefully on Family Day, February 17, 2020, Ignazio Falcone in his 89th year left this life to be reunited with his beloved wife of 61 years, Rosaria. Dear father of Joseph (Sharon), Anthony, late Maria, late Grazia, Grace (William), Tina (Franco), Rose (Dominic), Sesto (Catriona). Very proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren. Dear brother to the late Vito (late Guiseppina), late Alfonso (late Angelina), late Marietta (late Domenico), late Antonio (late Guiseppina), late Domenico (late Vita), Teodora (late Fausto) and Ugo (late Maria). Dear brother-in-law to Michele Finelli (late Maria Fillipa) and Maria Sabatino (Antonio). Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to The Wellington staff for their compassion and service. Rest in peace Pa. We love you. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home , 947 Rymal Road East, Thursday Feb 20th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Vigil prayers for Ignazio will be held at 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church (Corpus Christi), 1694 Upper James Street, Hamilton on Friday Feb 21st at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020