It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ihor Zinovie Chorneyko on the morning of July 27, 2020 at St. Peter's Residence. Ihor was the beloved husband of Anne Chorneyko for 56 years; wonderful father to children David and wife Jill, Kathy, John, Roman and wife Laura; cherished Didi of Christine, Analu and Nick. He was the eldest son of Michael and wife Emily Chorneyko of Arran, Sask.; and predeceased by his three brothers Oleh, Yeron, and Anysie. He will be fondly remembered by his in-laws Steve and Sylvia, Metro and Audrey, nieces, nephews and many other family members. Ihor was born on November 10, 1926 in Sheho, Sask. He graduated from Arran High School and went to Saskatoon Teacher's College. As this was during WWII, teachers were scarce and students at the college were asked to go out to teach almost as soon as they arrived. So at age 18 he became a teacher. Soon after however, he enlisted and became an Officer in the Air Force. After the war, he continued to teach and study, graduating from the University of Saskatchewan with a BA in 1953, and an MA in 1956. While taking on the role of principal in Arran, he met a young teacher, Anne Cherewyk, and they married in 1955. Always interested in mathematics and supported by Anne, he continued onto Ph.D. studies. They lived in Saskatoon for two years where their oldest son David was born, then moved to Palo Alto, California to study at Stanford University and then onto Edmonton. They lived for a short time in Ottawa where Ihor held a job with the National Research Council. He completed his Ph.D. in 1965 and while attending a conference in the summer of 1965, he was offered a teaching position in the Department of Mathematics at McMaster University where he set roots and stayed until his retirement. He will be lovingly remembered by all of the friends he has made over the years in McMaster University and by his involvement in the Ukrainian community. He and Anne were members of many committees in Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Church. For many years, Ihor was on the executive of the local chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, as well as the Hamilton Ukrainian Canadian Professional and Business Association. He also became actively involved in the Autism Ontario Hamilton Chapter, serving on their executive committee. He loved his work at McMaster University and was Associate Chairman of the Mathematics department for a number of years. A published researcher in the field of statistics and probability, he especially loved to teach and was highly regarded by his students. He sadly missed this aspect of his work when it was time to retire in 1992. In his retirement however, he had time to pursue his love of reading, play bridge, do crosswords, but mostly spend time with children, grandchildren and his dear wife Anne whom he deeply missed in the last 8 years after her passing. The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful staff at St. Peter's Long Term Care, and Ihor's caregiver Barb for their exceptional care during this difficult time. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Resurrection. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Woodview Mental Health and Autism Services.