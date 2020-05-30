Ilene May Crawford
Loving wife of Andrew Crawford passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in her 93rd year. Mother of Robert, Donald (predeceased), Douglas (predeceased) and Carol Sojnocki (predeceased). Grandmother of Jordan, Kevin, Ryan, Brooklyn and Carson Sojnocki. Mother-in-law to Grant and Tara Sojnocki, and sister-in-law to David and Arlene and Joyce Crawford. As per Ilene's wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service with her immediate family will be arranged. Celebration of life at further date when possible. On-line condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.
