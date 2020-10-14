Ilinka DJUKIC

Peacefully, with family by her side, Ilinka entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 89. Ilinka was the beloved wife of the late Boro Djukic (1991), the loving mother of Milena Buac, Marko Djukic (Cathy), and Smila Santi (David), and most memorably the loving and devoted Baba (grandmother) of Jovanka Buac (Bob Hurst), Jelena Buac, Alex Djukic (Sabrina Apel), Laura, Julia, and Angela Santi, and treasured great-grandmother of Susan Hurst and Sasha Djukic. Ilinka is survived by her brother Mladjo Cucuz and many nieces, nephews, kumovi, and friends in Canada, the United States, and England. Ilinka was predeceased by her parents, Djordje and Boja Cucuz, her brother Vlado Cucuz, and her sisters Jovanka Kesic and Mara Balach. Ilinka, lovingly known as "Baka Ika", will always be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and many friends and neighbours. Ilinka's home was the "hub" where family and friends loved to come together. She had such a warm heart and her door was always open, and she always had coffee and baked goods ready to go. Ilinka truly cherished the daily visits from her family, friends, and neighbours, who will all miss her dearly. The family would like to thank the staff at Arbour Creek Care Centre for their compassion and care. Due to current provincial regulations, a private visitation and funeral will be held by invitation only. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca