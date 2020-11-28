1/1
Ilse ZABEL
October 17, 1921 - November 25, 2020 With great sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Ilse Zabel in Hamilton. Wife of Helmut. Mother to Klaus (Marlene), Karin (Serge). Loving Grandmother to Amber. Ilse was born in Leipzig, Germany and immigrated to Hamilton in 1956. She was a supportive wife, and loving and devoted mother. Ilse enjoyed sewing, knitting, baking and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her kindness and warmth and will be greatly missed. Visitation will take place at DODSWORTH & BROWN ANCASTER CHAPEL (378 Wilson St E.) on Sunday, November 29th from 2-4 p.m. Due to COVID-19 to attend visitation please call the funeral home at 905-648-3852 to book a visitation time slot. A private family Funeral will take place on Monday, November 30th and interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. If so desired donations to Mission Services of Hamilton or St. John's Lutheran Church of Hamilton would be appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
