It is with deep sorrow that we announce that Imelda Bistoyong peacefully passed on August 24, 2020, age 54, at Bob Kemp Hospice after a courageous battle against lung cancer. Happily married to Larry since January 8, 1998 and blessed with two loving sons Laurence and Liam. Special thanks to Dr. Juergens, Dr. Wong and to the Juravinski Cancer Centre medical team, staff and volunteers for always going above and beyond. Your exceptional care meant a lot. To Dr. Tittley, thank you, you are truly appreciated and an inspiration to many. Special thanks to the dedicated staff of Bob Kemp Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion. To all our family, relatives and friends, thank you for your love and support through the years. We could not have done it all. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Thursday, August 27th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass for Imelda will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 East 37th Street, Hamilton on Friday, August 28th at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Mount Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton. In accordance with provincial regulations, masks and physical distancing are mandatory. Due to capacity restrictions you may be requested to wait. For those who wish, flowers are welcome or memorial donations to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice or to the Juravinksi Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca