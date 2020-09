Born 1943 in Newfoundland, Imelda passed away on September 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Carl for 43 years. She will be missed by her children Teresa and William (Pam); grandkids Michael, Meghan, Anthony and Nathan; siblings Alex (Toni), Lawrence, Tom and Mary Jean. Cremation has taken place with a private family service at a later date. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca