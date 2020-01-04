|
|
Passed away peacefully on Christmas night at St. Peter's Residence in Hamilton, Ontario, with her daughter Elizabeth and friend Barb by her side. Born on September 22, 1934, Ina was a daughter of Robert and Elsie Waters and sister to Shelagh, all of whom predeceased her. She married the late John Tudhope of Orillia, and they raised their family in the Burlington/Aldershot area. In the mid 1980s, Ina returned to school to study to become a health care aide and joined the staff of Christopher Terrace Retirement Home. John and Ina retired in 1994 and soon moved to Hamilton's Villages of Glancaster and Brooksville, Florida. They spent many happy years splitting their time between both places, traveling to visit family and enjoying the company of their friends. Ina will be missed and lovingly remembered by her children Robert (and Ashraf), Elizabeth, Heather (husband Roby), her grandchildren Jordan, Olivia, and Henry, and her many friends. Ina's family is grateful for the care and support of many professionals and friends these last few years. Thank you to Anna DeCesare (LHIN), John Thomas (BSO), Dr. McCallum, Dr. Luthra, Sam Sinka, and Dr. Ayeni. A very special thanks to everyone at St. Peter's Residence for extraordinary care and kindness. A celebration of life will take place in the spring, with date and location to be determined. At that time, John's and Ina's ashes will be interred at Woodland Cemetery.