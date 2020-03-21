|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Inez 'Venice' Harris (nee Fagan) after a difficult battle with Dementia and Heart Disease on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. By the grace of God, Inez has joined her parents, the late William Fagan and Lucy McBean, her brothers Derrick 'Vin' and Cleveland 'Bobzie' and her dear son Dave (2011). She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Eleanor (Carl), son Karl, siblings Paulette 'Jean', Robert, Joyce and Verna 'Dawn'. She is fondly remembered by her grand-daughter Aurora whom she absolutely adored, her 'adopted' Duncan children (Stan, Aileen, Myron, Sandy, Lucretia, Gladys, Pat, Gerry) and their families. Inez treasured her cousins (Clarke, Stewart, and Mullings), nephews, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews living in Canada, England, Jamaica, Spain and the U.S.A. Inez was born in Upper Clarendon, Jamaica, moved to England, and then migrated to Canada in 1965. She was an active member of Peoples Church, Hamilton since its inception, where the members are considered family more than friends. These influences played an integral part in shaping Inez to be the loving, caring and giving person into whom she blossomed. With these qualities deeply instilled in her, Inez lovingly looked after many young adults as they moved through the various stages of life. She was an incredibly creative character who loved to sew, knit, crochet, maintain a garden both indoor and outdoor, and cook for many guests in her home. Inez is well-known for her years of work at Henderson then Chedoke (McMaster) hospitals where she established many lifetime friendships. She trained in Birmingham and Colchester, England, graduated as a Registered Nurse and Midwife in 1959, then at the age of 65 proudly walked across the stage to accept her degree in Theology from the University of Waterloo. Her family would like to thank Idlewyld Manor (Creekside), St. Joseph's Healthcare - Mary Grace 4th Floor West, and each of the staff members who exemplified unsurpassable professionalism, kindness and empathy to Inez. Inez was laid to rest beside her son Dave in an intimate, and socially responsible, graveside ceremony on Thursday, March 19th. Thank you to Cresmount Funeral Home. A formal service will be scheduled in the future. The family would like to thank family and friends for the unsurmountable blessings of support and love.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020