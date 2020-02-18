|
|
What is an Aunt? Well to our family, our Aunt Inge was that beautiful blond, smart, sassy and truly amazing woman who (to our great fortune) was married to our Uncle Al. She worked full time as a registered nurse in Hamilton for over 30 years, but always had time for family. She truly loved her nieces and nephews, and in turn, we truly love her. She loved to have us over to spend time with her and Uncle Al. Sunday dinners at their house will never be forgotten. Running around, just being kids, was allowed at their house and she welcomed our company. At young ages, she taught her nieces how to put contact lenses in (even though they never wore them), how to powder their noses, and most importantly, how to apply lipstick. She thought it was okay to feed her 2 young nephews a pound of bacon, a dozen eggs and a loaf of bread for lunch. As the years went on, she taught these "kids" and even their kids, how to have fun in life (recently teaching her great niece the importance of schnapps with lunch). She told amazing stories of travel and adventure with Uncle Al. She enjoyed her many, many trips to the casino (even once in Las Vegas) with certain family members. Inge you are finally reunited with the love of your life Al (2009). You loved your nieces and nephews as your own children. "Aunt Inge" you will be deeply missed by your family here in Canada, and your family and friends in Denmark. You will be deeply missed by your brother and sister in law, Ben and Vivi Sydendal of Burlington and your nieces and nephews, Russell Hunsperger (Rita 2001), Len Giacomelli (Liz), Dan Giacomelli (Franca), Theresa Lewis (Todd Scotney) and Nancy Elesie (Rod). Your stories will continue to be told to your many great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave. (between Mohawk and Fennell) on Monday February 17, 2020 from 2- 4 and 6 - 8 pm. Funeral Service to be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 10:30 am. Entombment to follow at Our Lady of Victory Mausoleum, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations to the Parkinson Society would be appreciated by the family. www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020