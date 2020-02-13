Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Inger JENSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inger JENSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Inger JENSEN Obituary
At Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington in her 94th year. Beloved wife of 58 years of the late Erik Jakob Jensen (November, 2009). Loving mother of her two sons John and Alan and their wives Judy and Cindy and four grandchildren: Jay, Heather (Kyle), Jakob and Sophie. As per Inger's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family interment at Sunset Memorial Park, Puslinch. Donations in memory of Inger to the would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -