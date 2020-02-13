|
|
At Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington in her 94th year. Beloved wife of 58 years of the late Erik Jakob Jensen (November, 2009). Loving mother of her two sons John and Alan and their wives Judy and Cindy and four grandchildren: Jay, Heather (Kyle), Jakob and Sophie. As per Inger's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family interment at Sunset Memorial Park, Puslinch. Donations in memory of Inger to the would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020