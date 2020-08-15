In loving memory of Ingrid Bagnariol, who was born on January 9, 1962 in North Bay, Ontario. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on August 12, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Ingrid was the beloved wife of Dino Bagnariol for 36 years. She was the wonderful, loving mother to her daughters Amy and Julia Bagnariol and to her son-in-law Kyle Stockill. She is predeceased by her parents Taito (Ted) and Christina Simola and will be greatly missed by her father and mother-in-law Adolfo and Nardina Bagnariol. Ingrid was a cherished sister to the late Terry Farnell (Madeleine), the late Heather Ann Poulin (Claude), Sheldene Simola and cherished sister-in-law to Rita Bagnariol (John) and Anna Bagnariol (Enrique). She will be missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Ingrid will be remembered for her incredible strength and determination, gentle demeanor and kind heart. She was exceptionally thoughtful, observant and had a talent for remembering small details about people. Those closest to her remember her love of dogs, her famous lemon meringue pies, her competitive "spoons" playing and her quirky sayings, like "that's par for the course". She will be deeply missed. As per Ingrid's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private inurnment will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A Celebration of Ingrid's life will be held at a later date. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
.