Surrounded by her loving family, it is with profound sadness and shattered hearts that we announce the passing of our mother. After 47 years she is at last reunited with her adored husband Carmine. She leaves behind her children, Nick (Margaret), Angela, Maria Speziale (Pat), Lisa Bozzelli (Dominic), Frank (Joanne) and her primary caregiver, the baby of the family, who took care of our mother, Bruna. Cherished Nonna to Jessica, Alfonso (Alissia), Connie (Nathan), Carmine, Patrick, Daniella, Dominic and Nicholas. Bis-Nonna to Eliana. Survived by her two remaining sisters-in-law, Maria Capretta and Josephine Capretta. Predeceased by her parents Angelina and Federico Capretta and her mother-in-law and father-in-law Elisabetta and Nicola Capretta. Predeceased by her brothers-in-law Antonio Capretta (Maria) who became her rock when our father passed, and Giovanni Capretta. Predeceased by her siblings and in-laws, the late Enrichetta and Alberto Grande, the late Silvia and Alberto Frabotta, the late Antonio and Angelina Capretta, the late Palmerino (Josephine), the late Maria and Luigi Presutti. Mom will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She was a remarkably strong, dedicated woman who raised six kids between the ages of 5 and 13 when she lost her gentle, caring husband in 1973. Her life was difficult but she made it look easy. Mom will always be remembered as a beautiful selfless woman who brought courage and strength to so many. Her gnocchi were legendary. Her love held no bounds (and there were many challenges with the six of us!). We are forever grateful to all the wonderful PSW's who helped care for our mother especially Yvena, Rachel and "Starla" (Darla) her daily companion whose infectious laughter and positive spirit were a daily blessing. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Due to mandated restrictions, a private service has been reserved for designated family and friends.