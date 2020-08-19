1/1
Ira BULITZ
Ira Bulitz passed away August 11, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Carol and Bonnie. He was known for his great sense of humour, big heart and enjoying life. He loved and adored our dog Casey, our bunnies and several other pets along the way. He listened to various types of music and proudly played banjo, guitar and the spoons. Ira had many skills, he could repair almost anything. Bring him something mechanical and he met the challenge. He specialized in exterior home improvements, but also landscaping and interior home repairs. He loved the great outdoors whether fishing, trail riding or watching an active thunderstorm. He will be missed by many but mostly his "sweetie" Donna Kinchen. Public Visitation will be held at the Marlatt Funeral Home "Swackhamer Chapel", 195 King Street West, Dundas, with a Funeral Service to follow. Please refer to the Marlatt Funeral Home, Dundas website for further details and regulations to be followed. On-line condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 19, 2020.
