|
|
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Irene Bailey (nee Cregg, Mitchinson). Irene passed peacefully on December 22, 2019, leaving behind her husband Fred, son Geoffrey, grandsons Jamie and Chris and daughter-in-law Cecilia. Mum liked the idea of getting to 100 years old and gave it a good try but in the end the final stages of Alzheimer's were to prevail. She was a lifelong citizen of the Hamilton area and was involved over the years in a range of activities: Savoyards, Bach Elgar Choir and the Art Gallery as well as a lifelong dedication to church life first at St. Thomas and then St. James in Dundas. Her great joy in life was music and remained in choirs well into her late 80s. She was an avid traveller with trips to Brazil, England and Arizona until her early 90s. Mum had a sharp sense of humour, loved animals, liked to live one day at a time and she had a smile for us every time we got together. Her last years were spent at the Willowgrove Home in Ancaster and we want to thank all the team there for their continued care and support. The indispensable support of Zuzana Panek and her loving team at Best Care Agency for these last four years was key in her wellbeing and every day motivation. Their dedicated and compassionate support was fundamental for my mother and our family. A Service will be held at St. James Anglican Church, 137 Melville Street, Dundas on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 a.m. A private interment will take place in the afternoon with family. If you so wish, donations to St. James Anglican Church would be appreciated by the family. Please sign Irene's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca