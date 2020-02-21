Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Linkletter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene C. Linkletter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene C. Linkletter Obituary
Peacefully at home, Irene Linkletter passed away on February 18, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Nelson. Will be lovingly remembered by her two children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother and sister. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 7 East Ave South on Tuesday, February 25th from 11-1 p.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m. Burial to take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -