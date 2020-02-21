|
Peacefully at home, Irene Linkletter passed away on February 18, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Nelson. Will be lovingly remembered by her two children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother and sister. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 7 East Ave South on Tuesday, February 25th from 11-1 p.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m. Burial to take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020