Irene (Williams) Cunningham
1926-04-27 - 2020-11-21
On November 21st, 2020 at the age of 94 and half years, Irene (nee Williams) Cunningham died. Irene was predeceased by her husband Ian Cunningham. Irene leaves behind her children Sheila, Robert (Shelly) and Catherine (Michael), her sister Mary (Art), her brother-in-law David (Norah), her grandson Grant along with many nieces and nephews. Irene was born in Tack's Beach, Placentia Bay, NFLD. She taught school at the age of sixteen, went to nursing school in St. John's and then worked in the navy as a nurse. She met Ian in the navy as a higher-ranking officer. Irene obtained her teaching certificate at Toronto University where she reacquainted herself to her future husband, who was completing his medical degree. Irene was married in July 1954. Irene accompanied Ian, who ran the hospital, to the Bhil field of India for five years. Irene was involved in the development of the school of nursing in Jobat, India. After returning to Canada, Irene continued teaching nurses and eventually became a discharge planner at St. Peter's hospital, Hamilton, Ontario before retiring. Donations can be made in the memory of Irene to the Diabetes Association, mental health association, lung association or to a charity of your choice. A celebration of her life will take place when the pandemic is over.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 25, 2020.
