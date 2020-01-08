|
|
Peacefully in her sleep on December 26, 2019 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband James Joseph "JJ". Loving mother of Bob (Sue). Beloved grandma of James. Also predeceased by her brother Bill and her sister Mary. Irene will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Special thank you to the doctors and nurses on the 8th floor of the Juravinski Innovation Tower at St. Joseph's Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Thursday, January 9th from 10 a.m. until time of the service at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com