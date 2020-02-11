|
Irene Frances Mortimer (Harrison) Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in her 85th year. Beloved wife of 58 years to Robert "Bob" Mortimer. Loving mother of Mitchell and Mark (Lori-Anne). Cherished grandma of Nathan, Aaron, Graysen and Delaney. Predeceased by her brothers Nelson and Bert. She will be sadly missed by her many friends made over the years in both Canada and the US. Special thanks to the staff of the Joseph Brant ICU unit for their considerate care. Irene loved her family first and her many friends. She was a vibrant lady always busy doing something. She had a love for her computer games and game shows and will always be remembered for her beautiful smile. Following Irene's request, there is no visitation or funeral service, cremation has taken place and a private family service at the cemetery will take place on a beautiful day sometime in the spring or summer. If desired, memorial contributions to the Wellington Square United Church Friday Night Community program would be very much appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington, 905-632-3333. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 11, 2020